Nora Fatehi Tells Fans She Is In India, Not Dubai: 'US-Iran Conflict Visuals Shook Me'

Nora Fatehi, who lives in Dubai, reassured fans that she is in India right now and is safe amid the ongoing tensions in the Gulf countries. This comes after the US and Israel launched a military operation in Iran on February 28, leading to the assassination of the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

On Sunday, Nora Fatehi shared an Instagram video and connected with fans, asking them to remain united to fight the "spiritual and psychological" warfare.

She began the video with these words: "I generally don't share my opinion on such things. But a lot of people are reaching out to me [asking] if I am okay [and] where I am. I am not in Dubai; I am in India right now. [The] visuals have really shaken me up. All we want is peace.

"People all over the world want to live lives with civility, and unfortunately, all we are feeling collectively is uncertainty and fear on a constant basis."

Sharing her state of anxiety and apprehension, Nora said, "After seeing the visuals, I feel terrible. We don't want innocent people's lives to be lost. We have had enough of that. We are seeing one chaotic event after another—one war after another, one genocide after another. My advice to everyone is to keep faith in God. I call for unity. Everyone needs to be united. We are going to fight this psychological, spiritual warfare. Before that, we have to be grounded[, and] we need to stay prayed up."

Nora also predicted a massive shift in power based on the current situation.

"Yes, things are going to escalate, and they are going to get worse before they get better. There is going to be a massive shift in power and the emergence of a new world order. We may not have control over that. Unfortunately, it is always the same people who are going to pay the price, and we will all feel it psychologically, spiritually, and economically," she stated.

Celebrities Stranded in Dubai

Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly, along with Bollywood actresses Sonal Chauhan and Esha Gupta, are stranded in Dubai after flight services were suspended due to the US-Iran conflict.

The actresses are safe and inside their hotels, their managers and family members confirmed.

The Conflict

The conflict began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched a massive, coordinated military operation against Iran.

Iran retaliated by striking US and Israeli targets across the region, including in Bahrain, the UAE, and Jordan.

The Israeli military launched strikes on Lebanon, including the capital Beirut, to target militants, it said on Monday—after Tehran-backed Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel in response to the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The Israeli military said that "in response to Hezbollah's projectile fire, Israeli forces had begun striking targets of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation across Lebanon."

Earlier on Sunday, Iran selected a 66-year-old cleric to join the three-member leadership council that will govern the country until a new supreme leader is selected.

However, it's unclear what the longer-term prospects are for Iran to rebuild its leadership and replace 86-year-old Khamenei, who had held power since the death of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1989.

