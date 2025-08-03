"Truth Prevailed": Wife of Lt Col Prasad Purohit On Malegaon Blasts Acquittal

Lt Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit, recently acquitted in the Malegaon blast case by the NIA court, his wife Aparna Purohit said they were overwhelmed by the support.

She also expressed relief that the long legal battle is finally over, and that truth has prevailed.

Lt Colonel Purohit was given a grand welcome at his society in Pune on Sunday. People showered him with petals, bursting crackers, and holding up posters that said 'welcome kaka,' expressing their gratitude for his return.

Speaking to ANI, Aparna Purohit said, "I am really overwhelmed with the amazing welcome that we got here. It was absolutely unexpected; we didn't expect all this...It was extremely difficult, but we always got the love from our near and dear ones...There was always a lot of support here..."

"I am glad this is over. Leading a normal life is my plan now...Truth is always the source of power. We knew that this was something that was wrong that was going on. I am not saying this just because he is my husband. But I knew what he had done for the country. We had decided that come what may, we have to fight against injustice. I am glad that truth has prevailed today," she added.

The Mumbai NIA court on July 31 acquitted all seven accused of being involved in the 2008 blasts in Malegaon, with the court saying the prosecution failed to establish the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The 2008 Malegaon blast case was transferred to the NIA in 2011 from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). After a 17-year-long wait and examination of hundreds of witnesses, the NIA special court acquitted all seven people accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and all other charges.

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and 95 others injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle detonated near a mosque in Malegaon City's Bhikku Chowk. Originally, 11 people were accused in the case; however, the court ultimately framed charges against 7, including former MP Sadhvi Pragya.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)