"No Evidence": Pragya Thakur, Ex BJP MP, Acquitted In Malegaon Blast Case

Former BJP MP Pragya Thakur was today acquitted of all charges in the 2008 Malegaon blast case after a Mumbai court said there is no evidence to establish that the bike, allegedly used in the blast that claimed six lives, belonged to her.

The judge noted that while the prosecution had proved that the blast happened, it had failed to establish that the explosive was fitted on the LML Freedom motorcycle allegedly belonging to Ms Thakur.

"The motorbike's chassis number was wiped out and engine number is in doubt. There is no evidence to show Sadhvi (Pragya Thakur) is the owner and no evidence to show she was in possession of the vehicle," the judge said, acquitting her after what has been one of the longest terror trials in the country.