Anti-Terror Body Carries Out Raids In Case Linked To Lashkar Proxy Behind Pahalgam Terror Attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and Handwara districts in connection with a terror funding case.

The case is linked to the banned terror group The Resistance Front (TRF), which is linked to the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The TRF's terrorists had killed 26 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in April in one of the deadliest terror attacks in recent times.

Two suspects were earlier arrested in the same case.

In May 2025, the NIA took over the investigation from the state police. The raids were carried out at the houses of the arrested accused, where documents linked to the case were recovered.

During the investigation, the NIA uncovered a foreign funding connection, which is currently under detailed scrutiny.

It also came to light that the terrorist groups have been inciting young people in the state to engage in anti-national activities and providing them financial support.

The NIA said the investigation is continuing.

Earlier this month, counter-terror operations by the security forces led to the killing of over two dozen terrorists in separate encounters across Jammu and Kashmir.

The operations, carried out jointly by the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and Jammu and Kashmir Police, targeted both foreign and local terrorists.

Many of the terrorists were Pakistani nationals, while nine were local recruits. According to intelligence sources, the overall number of active local terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir dropped following these operations.