Over 300 People Who Crossed Over To Pak, PoK From J&K Under Scanner

More than 300 people who exfiltrated to Pakistan or Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are now under the scanner of security agencies for allegedly engaging in narco-terror activities in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

Operating from the other side of the border, they are accused of acting as terror guides and radicalising youth.

Intelligence inputs suggest that these Pakistan-based terror handlers have been trying to recruit local youth from the Poonch and Rajouri districts, luring them to join terrorist organisations. They have been using social media and other means to radicalise and entice youngsters, with some attempts already made to contact and recruit them.

Most of the exfiltrates are from the Surankote, Mendhar, Mansi Gursai, and Sawjian areas in Poonch.

The security agencies have prepared a comprehensive list of these individuals and have initiated stringent action against them, including attaching and seizing their properties.

In a recent move, Poonch Police attached the property of Pakistan-based terror handler Rafiq Nai, alias Sultan of the Gursai area.

The attached property comprises four marlas of agricultural land, situated at Nar village in Mendhar, Poonch. Rafiq Nai is wanted in multiple serious criminal cases and is actively involved in the supervision of narcotics and weapons smuggling, facilitation of infiltration of trained terrorists, and revival of terrorist activities in the Poonch-Rajouri sector.

Continuing with their crackdown against such elements Poonch police have also attached 6 kanals and 13 marlas of property belonging to Jamal Lone, alias Jamala - a Pakistan-based terror handler - in the Mandi area of the Poonch district. The action, taken in compliance with the court's directions, is part of a broader strategy to dismantle terror networks and deprive anti-national elements of their resources.

Jamal Lone, a proclaimed offender, had exfiltrated to PoK and has been involved in anti-India activities.

This is not the first time that many of these exfiltrated individuals have indulged in such activities. In the late 90s, many individuals from the Poonch and Rajouri districts crossed over to PoK in search of better economic opportunities. They were lured by announcements from mosques on the other side, promising stipends and jobs. However, most of those who crossed over later realised they had made a mistake, as Pakistan's Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) intended to exploit them for their own purposes.

These individuals were often used as terror guides, involved in narcotics smuggling, and forced to participate in anti-India activities. The ISI's strategy was to use them to further their own agenda, leaving the exfiltrates vulnerable and exploited.

"The crackdown against such elements will further intensify, with more properties likely to be seized and individuals brought to justice," said one of the senior police officer.