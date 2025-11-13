18-Year-Old Bengaluru College Student Alleges Sexual Harassment On Way Home

An 18-year-old college student was allegedly sexually harassed by an unidentified man in Bengaluru on November 10. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against an unknown person.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred around 2:50 pm when the girl was walking home near the Chinmaya Mission Hospital (CMH) Signal in Indiranagar. A man on a white scooter allegedly whistled at her. When she turned to confront him, he rode away but stopped a short distance ahead, looked back at her, and then left the spot.

A few moments later, the same man reportedly followed her again, honked from behind, and made obscene gestures before speeding away.

Police have registered a case of sexual harassment under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and have launched efforts to identify and trace the accused.

Just yesterday, a man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a mentally challenged woman in Bengaluru.

The incident took place on November 9 at MR Nagar, Adugodi, when the family of the woman, who is speech and mobility impaired and has the development capacity of a child, had gone out to attend a wedding, leaving her at home, police said.

The accused, identified as Vignesh alias Daadu, reportedly broke into the house around 11 am, allegedly under the influence of drugs.

When the victim's mother returned home, she found the door latched from the inside. Forcing it open, she found her daughter partially undressed and the accused hiding near the door.

