Kerala Techie Arrested For Harassing Cabin Crew On Dubai-Hyderabad Flight

A 34-year-old software engineer was arrested at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGI) for allegedly sexually harassing a female cabin crew member aboard an Air India flight from Dubai to Hyderabad. The accused, identified as Kerala native Benyam Nazar, was arrested on November 29.

Nazar has been working in Saudi Arabia. He has been remanded to judicial custody after being booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for assault and sexual harassment.

The Incident

The alleged incident took place on November 28, when the flight was travelling from Dubai to Hyderabad.

According to the complaint lodged by the cabin crew member, Nazar, who was reportedly intoxicated, behaved inappropriately during the flight, including physically touching her. The flight attendant initially dismissed the contact as accidental.

READ: Cops Uncover Fake Call Centre In Hyderabad That Duped Australians Of Crores

However, something disturbing happened after the flight landed in Hyderabad.

Investigating Officer Harika told NDTV that after deplaning, Nazar approached the crew, claiming he had left his passport on the flight.

When the air hostess returned to the cabin to check for the passport, she found obscene scribbling on a tissue paper left in the passenger's seat area, but no passport. It was at this point the formal complaint was lodged.

The airport police promptly arrested the accused following the complaint and have sent him on judicial remand.