Mentally Challenged Woman Sexually Assaulted By Man In Bengaluru Home

A man was arrested today for allegedly sexually assaulting a mentally challenged woman in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The incident took place on November 9 at MR Nagar, Adugodi, when the family of the woman, who is speech and mobility impaired and has the development capacity of a child, had gone out to attend a wedding, leaving her at home, police said.

The accused, identified as Vignesh alias Daadu, reportedly came to the house around 11 am, allegedly under the influence of drugs. He barged into the house and locked the door from the inside.

When the victim's mother returned home, she found the door latched from the inside. Forcing it open, she was shocked to find her daughter partially undressed and the accused hiding near the door.

The man quickly put on his clothes and tried to flee, but was caught by local residents who beat him up on the street before handing him over to the police.

A case has been registered under Sections 75 (sexual harassment), 76 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 333 (house trespass) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the accused has been arrested, police added.