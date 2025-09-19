Man Enters Woman's Room In Bengaluru, Stabs, Tries To Sexually Assault Her

A man at a co-living paying guest (PG) facility in Bengaluru has been arrested for allegedly entering a 24-year-old woman's room and trying to sexually assault her, the police said.

The accused, Saibabu Chennuru, who recently befriended the woman, a bank employee, forced his way into her room around 3 am, stabbed her in the back with a knife, took objectionable photos, and tried to coerce her into sexual activity, threatening to kill her if she resisted, the police said.

He also allegedly demanded Rs 70,000, transferred Rs 14,000 from her phone to his account, and threatened to circulate her photos if she spoke about the incident to anyone.

The incident comes weeks after an unidentified man broke into a room at a women's paying guest facility in Bengaluru and allegedly sexually harassed a 23-year-old woman before looting cash.

The incident, which took place on August 29, was caught on CCTV camera.

The woman was sleeping in her room when the intruder came, the police said. He locked all the rooms on the floor from the outside before entering one of them.

The man allegedly touched her inappropriately while she was asleep. When she resisted, he threatened her with a knife, scratched her legs with his nails, and assaulted her, the police said.

He then took Rs 2,500 cash from her cupboard and fled.

Two days later, the police arrested the accused, Naresh Pattam, 30, using the CCTV footage.

A resident of Andhra Pradesh's Madanapalle, he worked as a bike-taxi driver. Police said he arrived in Bengaluru after getting out on bail in two robbery cases in his hometown in 2021.