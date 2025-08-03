Bengaluru Man Arrested For Raping College Student. She's His Paying Guest

A college student in Bengaluru has alleged that the owner of the house where she stayed as a paying guest raped her. Ashraf, the accused, has been arrested after the college student filed a complaint at a local police station and an FIR was registered.

The student has said in her complaint that she moved into Ashraf's property as a paying guest just 10 days ago. She has said that on Monday night, Ashraf came to her room and told her that he would provide her with food and accommodation only if she "cooperated" with him. When she refused, Ashraf forced her into the car, drove to a room and sexually assaulted her, the complainant has said.

"On the night of 02/08/2025, around 12:41 AM, while I was sitting at our PG, Ashraf approached me and said he would provide food and accommodation and asked me to cooperate with him. When I refused, he held my hand, dragged me, and forced me into a car, took me to a room. There, he sexually assaulted me," she said in the complaint.

The student said she tried to send her location to a friend, but could not do so. "Subsequently, between approximately 1.30 am and 2.15 am, Ashraf dropped me at the PG again," says the complaint, seeking action in the matter.

This comes a month after another paying guest accommodation owner in Bengaluru was accused of raping a student living on the premises.

Ravi Teja Reddy, it is alleged, raped the 21-year-old nursing student woman after she admitted to stealing three gold rings from another woman residing in the same property. Reddy, the student alleged, raped her when she pleaded with him not to inform the police about the theft.