Woman Sexually Harassed, Looted Of Cash By Masked Man In Bengaluru PG

In a shocking incident at a women's paying guest facility in Bengaluru, an unidentified man broke into a room and allegedly sexually harassed a 23-year-old woman before looting cash.

The incident was reported from a PG facility for women in Bengaluru's Gangotri Circle.

The police said the man who was seen on CCTV camera wearing a mask broke into the room at 3 am on Friday. The woman was sleeping in her room when the intruder came, the police said. He locked all the rooms on the floor from outside before entering one of them.

The man allegedly touched her inappropriately while she was asleep. When she resisted, he threatened her with a knife, scratched her legs with his nails, and assaulted her, the police said.

He then took Rs 2,500 cash from her cupboard and fled.

The woman immediately filed a complaint with Suddaguntepalya police station. The police said a case has been filed for trespassing, sexual harassment, assault, and theft.

The police are searching for the accused.