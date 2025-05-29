Dance Teacher, 28, Arrested For Sex Assault On Minor Girl In Bengaluru

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A 28-year-old dance teacher, Bharathi Kannan, was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in his car. He lured her under the disguise of discussing dance classes, then assaulted her before returning her home.

A 28-year-old dance teacher was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in his car in Bengaluru, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on May 24 in the Kadugodi area.

The accused, identified as Bharathi Kannan, was driving a car when he stopped near the victim, who was walking on the road. He then introduced himself as a dance teacher and lured her into the vehicle on the pretext of explaining details about the dance classes.

As the victim got into the car, the accused locked the doors and drove to a distance.

During this time, he inappropriately touched the girl, officials said.

Kannan, after a while, dropped the victim back at the same spot from where he picked her up from.

The victim, upon reaching home, informed her parents about the incident - following which they filed a complaint. Subsequently, Kannan was arrested.