Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Dance Teacher, 28, Arrested For Sex Assault On Minor Girl In Bengaluru

The accused, identified as Bharathi Kannan, was driving a car when he stopped near the victim, who was walking on the road.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Dance Teacher, 28, Arrested For Sex Assault On Minor Girl In Bengaluru
The incident took place on May 24 in the Kadugodi area.
Quick Read
Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed.
A 28-year-old dance teacher, Bharathi Kannan, was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in his car. He lured her under the disguise of discussing dance classes, then assaulted her before returning her home.
Bengaluru:

A 28-year-old dance teacher was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in his car in Bengaluru, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on May 24 in the Kadugodi area.

The accused, identified as Bharathi Kannan, was driving a car when he stopped near the victim, who was walking on the road. He then introduced himself as a dance teacher and lured her into the vehicle on the pretext of explaining details about the dance classes.

As the victim got into the car, the accused locked the doors and drove to a distance.

During this time, he inappropriately touched the girl, officials said.

Kannan, after a while, dropped the victim back at the same spot from where he picked her up from.

The victim, upon reaching home, informed her parents about the incident - following which they filed a complaint. Subsequently, Kannan was arrested.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Minor Sexually Assaulted, Bengaluru, Bengaluru Sex Assault Case
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com