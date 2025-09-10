Karnataka Class 10 Student Forced To Strip, Dance, Assaulted In Hostel Room

A shocking incident of a Class 10th student being asked to strip, dance, and sexually assaulted has been reported from the Bannerghatta police station limits in Karnataka's Bengaluru, police said.

The incident took place on Wednesday in a hostel room at a private school on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

According to police, the victim was assaulted by students from the second year of Pre-University Course (Class 12).

The victim was a new student at the school.

A complaint regarding the assault and ragging was submitted to the hostel warden and the school principal.

The victim's parents have alleged that since the complaint about ragging was lodged, the seniors have targeted the student.

They also said that they approached the police because the school principal and hostel warden did not take any action.

The victim's parents added that the student was continuously assaulted for four days, from September 3 to 6, in the hostel room.

Along with sexually assaulting him, the accused also hit the victim with an iron hanger.

The accused also forced the victim to get nude and dance, police said.

A complaint has been lodged against five students, the school principal, and the hostel warden.

The student's father filed the complaint, and Bannerghatta police are currently investigating the case.

Earlier, on June 25, an incident was reported from Bengaluru where a nursing student was allegedly raped by the owner of a paying guest (PG) accommodation after she confessed to a theft.

The police have arrested the accused.

The arrested person has been identified as 35-year-old Ravi Teja Reddy, the owner of the PG facility.

According to police, Reddy raped the 21-year-old woman after she admitted to stealing three gold rings from another girl residing in the same PG.

Following the victim's complaint, Ravi Teja Reddy has been booked for rape and taken into police custody.

The victim, a nursing graduate from Andhra Pradesh, had joined the PG only a week prior to the incident and was searching for a job, police said.

In November 14, 2023, Karnataka Police arrested a lecturer for sexually assaulting a student on the pretext of getting her a part-time job in Bengaluru.

The arrested person is identified as Madam Kumar, a lecturer in the private college in Yelahanka locality of Bengaluru.

The accused had taken the student to a hotel on the MG Road in the pretext of getting her a part-time job.

The victim in good faith had asked the accused to help her out with the job.

Taking advantage of the situation, the accused had taken her to a hotel and sexually assaulted her.

He had also made a video of the incident and blackmailed her.

The accused exploited the girl blackmailing her over private videos.

Not able to take the torture, the victim had lodged a complaint with the Gangammanagudi police station.

Following the complaint the police have arrested the accused.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)