Bengaluru Professor 'Helping' Woman Whose Husband Died Arrested For Sex Assault

A Bangalore University professor has been arrested after a 37-year-old woman accused him of sexual harassment, intimidation, and defamation in a complaint filed on October 9.

"We have arrested that person... we will produce him in court," S Girish, Deputy Commissioner (Bengaluru West), told reporters, "Two cases have been filed against him. One, that he was harassing the woman. The second, that because the first case was filed, he went in anger (to her house) and also to the house of the relative, an advocate, and created a disturbance."

The woman said the professor, BC Mylarappa, had been harassing her and threatening her for months, and tried to extort Rs 1.5 crore. She said she first met him in 2022, when she was employed by the Karnataka State Harijan Employees Association in the Sadashiva Nagar area.

And, after her husband's tragic death in December last year, he helped her out over a property dispute and a police case. But then he tried to make her sign documents blaming a family friend, i.e., the lawyer. When she refused, he allegedly abused and assaulted her in public.

She said Mylarappa, with help from an accomplice identified as Jayamma, began spreading rumours about her and sent abusive and obscene voice notes and text messages.

She also said he also began stalking her and turned up at her home, when her children were absent, to force her to submit. On October 7, he allegedly used a letterhead belonging to a lawyer to send defamatory material to the woman's brother, who lives in the United States.

Based on her complaint, police registered the case against Mylarappa and Jayamma.