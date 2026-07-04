Vicky Kaushal Gained 12 Kg, Then Lost 15 Kg For Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War

Vicky Kaushal is leaving no stone unturned for his first collaboration with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Love & War. The much-awaited film, which has been in production for over two years, is now reportedly in its final leg.

While the makers have remained tight-lipped about the film's storyline, reports suggest Vicky Kaushal had to portray two different phases of his character, requiring significant changes to his physique.

Now, a source told the Hindustan Times that Vicky underwent a remarkable physical transformation to bring his character to life. Known for his commitment to physically demanding roles, Vicky first bulked up to suit the character's appearance before embarking on an intense fitness regimen to lose approximately 15 kg for the climax portions.

Vicky Kaushal's Remarkable Transformation

A source close to the production said, “Vicky was incredibly committed to the physical transformation this role demanded. He gained nearly 12 kg to embody the character when he began shooting Love & War, then underwent a remarkable transformation, shedding around 15 kg for the film's climax shoot. His dedication to his craft is always remarkable.”

What We Know About Love & War

Featuring a powerhouse trio – Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal – the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial is a period drama set against the backdrop of romance and aviation. Love & War reportedly features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal as Air Force pilots.

Although plot details continue to be kept under wraps, the project has generated significant buzz owing to its star-studded cast and Bhansali's ambitious vision.

Love & War is set to be released in theatres on January 21, 2027, a few days ahead of the Republic Day window. Previously, the filmmaker was eyeing a Summer 2026 release for Love & War. However, the film's production was delayed due to its scale.

An industry source told the media outlet that the makers are taking strict measures to prevent leaks from the shoot.

“The team of Love & War is leaving no stone unturned to protect the film's world and prevent any content from leaking out. Not just the cast, but the makers have reportedly asked a large section of the crew working on the project to sign strict NDAs (Non-Disclosure Agreements). Over 500 NDAs have already been signed, ensuring that information, visuals, or material from the sets do not make their way into the public domain,” the source shared.

While this is Vicky Kaushal's first film with the director, Love & War marks Alia's second collaboration with Bhansali after the 2022 hit Gangubai Kathiawadi. It also marks Bhansali's second collaboration with Ranbir after Saawariya.

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