UFC Freedom 250 At The White House Turns Into Star Studded Spectacle

After months of planning, debate and controversies, the UFC finally brought one of its most unusual events to the White House grounds. The event, called Freedom 250, quickly became one of the most talked about sports gatherings of the year.

While a few well known figures who were expected to attend reportedly pulled out before the event, many celebrities, athletes and public personalities still showed up for the occasion.

Here's a look at the celebrity guests who attended UFC's Freedom 250 at the White House.

While President Donald Trump attended the event alongside First Lady Melania Trump and other members of his family. Among the celebrities spotted were Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, comedian Shane Gillis, Pope Leo's brother John Prevost, football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, country singer Zac Brown, WWE executives and stars Triple H and Roman Reigns, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, boxing champion Tyson Fury, Jack Osbourne and his wife Aree Osbourne, Reddit co founder Alexis Ohanian, who is married to Serena Williams, NFL player Maxx Crosby and former football star Michael Irvin.

UFC president Dana White revealed in an interview with Time magazine that he had invited several more celebrities to attend the event. The guest list reportedly included Adam Sandler, Guy Ritchie, Tom Brady, Jared Leto, Jason Statham, Dwayne Johnson and Mario Lopez. However, none of them attended the event.

The UFC Freedom 250 fight featured several matchups. The main fight of the night featured UFC champion Ilia Topuria against Justin Gaethje for the lightweight title.

Another big match saw Alex Pereira take on Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight championship. The event also included Sean O'Malley versus Aiemann Zahabi in the bantamweight division and a heavyweight fight between Josh Hokit and Derrick Lewis.

Other fights included Mauricio Ruffy against Michael Chandler, Bo Nickal versus Kyle Daukaus, while Diego Lopes went against Steve Garcia.