Rashmika Mandanna Adjusts Husband Vijay Deverakonda's Moustache, Wipes Sweat In Viral Video

Vijay Deverakonda on Sunday visited Thummanpet village in Telangana's Achampet Mandal along with Rashmika Mandanna, where the two announced a scholarship initiative to support meritorious students.

During the event, a candid moment between the actors went viral on Instagram. In the video, Rashmika was seen helping Vijay amid the crowd, wiping sweat from his forehead with a tissue, and adjusting his moustache.

Vijay later shared pictures from the visit on his Instagram account, featuring Rashmika along with his parents. Sharing two photos, VIjay wrote, "Another Good day. Just Wrapped year 1 of Scholarships to 45 schools - 180 students. Look forward to seeing you all again in 2027 June. Will work towards making it bigger. Lots of love from us all. Your man, Vijay." Take a look:

Ahead of the event, Vijay took to X and shared the names of the students selected for the scholarship scheme.

Expressing his excitement, he wrote, "We are on our way to Thummanpet. The little village where my father was born. In February, @iamRashmika and I had announced the beginning of a little dream of ours. To reward all the hardworking students of 9th and 10th grade from Achampet Mandal of Telangana. Here is a list of the 180 kids who made their parents proud."

Talking about Vijay and Rashmika, the actors got married in a private ceremony near Udaipur on February 26. On the work front, Vijay and Rashmika will soon reunite on screen in Ranabaali. It marks their third collaboration after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.



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