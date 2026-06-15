<i>Kumkum Bhagya</i> Actor Sanchita Ugale, 22, Dies By Suicide Near Mumbai

Television actress Sanchita Ugale, best known for her roles in the popular shows Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya among others, died on Sunday, June 14 by suicide. She was 22.

Details

According to police officials, the incident took place on June 14 at her residence in Sai Santoshi Building in Aachole Village, Nalasopara East.

Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station said that Sanchita had locked herself inside her bedroom and allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan using a saree between 7 pm and 7:30 pm.

Family members and local residents rushed her to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and carried out the necessary procedures.

An inquest report was prepared before the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Based on a complaint filed by her father, Machhindra Ugale, Achole Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on June 15.

Police officials have stated that the exact reason behind the incident has not yet been determined.

Authorities are investigating the matter from all possible angles, and further inquiries are underway.

The news has come as a shock to members of the television industry and her fans.

Background

Sanchita Ugale had been steadily building her career in television, films and OTT projects.

She gained recognition for portraying Diya Tandon in Zee TV's long-running show Kumkum Bhagya.

Apart from Kumkum Bhagya, she was also seen as Ruchita Jaitley in Wagle Ki Duniya.

She later played the lead role of Sukoon opposite Sorab Bedi in Dangal TV's Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi.

Sanchita also appeared in films and digital projects.

She portrayed the younger version of Tara Rani in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava.

She was also part of Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout, featuring Manoj Bajpayee.

Further details regarding the case are awaited as the investigation continues.

(Inputs from Manoj Satvi)