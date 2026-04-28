Aamir Khan Breaks Silence On <i>3 Idiots</i> Sequel: 'It Follows The Same Characters, Picking Up 10 Years Later'

Aamir Khan shared an update on the sequel to 3 Idiots. He said that Rajkumar Hirani is currently working on it and described the story as "beautiful."

Details

Speculation around a sequel to the blockbuster film 3 Idiots has been circulating for several years, with fans hoping for the return of the original cast. The buzz has now been officially addressed, with actor Aamir Khan confirming that a sequel to the 2009 film is currently in development. He also confirmed that director Rajkumar Hirani will once again helm the project.

Aamir Khan shared the update during an interview with Amar Ujala, where he confirmed that work on the sequel is underway. He described the script as a "beautiful story" and praised director Rajkumar Hirani and screenwriter Abhijat Joshi for their approach. Aamir said he believes the story has been well thought out and carefully developed, adding that the creative team has handled the concept with clarity and maturity.

Aamir said, "Raju is working on 3 Idiots 2 right now. I've heard the story and it's wonderful. The script still needs some work, but the story itself is really good - unusual, with the same humour as the first film. It follows the characters from 3 Idiots, picking up 10 years later."

3 Idiots, released in 2009, remains one of the most popular Hindi films of all time and is widely credited with reshaping mainstream Bollywood storytelling. The confirmation of a sequel has renewed interest among fans, with expectations running high for the next chapter.



Also Read: 3 Idiots Star Sharman Joshi Reacts To Buzz Around Film's Sequel