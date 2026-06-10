Aamir Khan To Celebrate 25 Years Of <i>Lagaan</i> And His Production House In Mumbai On Saturday

Aamir Khan is set to host a special celebration on June 13 to mark 25 years of both Lagaan and Aamir Khan Productions. The event, which will be held at Taj Lands End in Mumbai, will bring together the cast and crew of the iconic film, along with actors, filmmakers, writers, producers, and technicians who have been part of the production house's journey over the past two and a half decades.

Invitations have been sent to several of Aamir Khan's friends and colleagues from the film industry, making the gathering a significant reunion of artists and creative collaborators associated with the banner. Several members of the Lagaan team are expected to attend the event, which will celebrate the film that marked the beginning of Aamir Khan Productions.

Released on June 15, 2001, Lagaan went on to become one of the most acclaimed films in Indian cinema. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by Aamir Khan, the period sports drama received widespread praise in India and abroad. The film earned a nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Academy Awards, becoming only the third Indian film to achieve the distinction. It remains the most recent Indian film to have received a nomination in the category.

The anniversary also marks a major milestone for Aamir Khan Productions, which was launched with Lagaan. Since then, the banner has built a diverse filmography that includes Taare Zameen Par (2007), Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008), Peepli Live (2010), Dhobi Ghat (2011), Delhi Belly (2011), Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012), Dangal (2016), Secret Superstar (2017), Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), Laapataa Ladies (2024), Sitaare Zameen Par (2025) and Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos (2026).

Over the years, the production house has established itself as a banner known for backing stories across genres while consistently supporting fresh voices and distinctive storytelling.

Adding to the celebrations, the makers have launched the #LagaanPosterChallenge, inviting fans to recreate the film's iconic poster. Selected participants will get the opportunity to attend a special screening of Lagaan alongside members of the cast and crew.

As Lagaan completes 25 years on June 15, the June 13 gathering will celebrate not only the legacy of a landmark film but also the remarkable 25-year journey of Aamir Khan Productions and the many artists and technicians who have contributed to its success.