Vikrant Massey Visits Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Art Of Living Ashram. Bonus - Glimpse Of Son Vardaan

Vikrant Massey has visited Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Art Of Living Ashram in Bengaluru ahead of starting the shoot of White, where he will be playing the role of the spiritual guru. Vikrant Massey was joined by his wife Sheetal Thakur, son Vardaan, producer Mahaveer Jain and others. All of them are dressed in white. Sheetal is seen holding her son Vardaan on her lap.

The pictures were shared on Instagram. The caption accompanying the post read, "Hearts Filled with Gratitude. Grateful for this wisdom Gurudev Sri Sri @gurudev. Thank you Dinesh Bhaiyya @dineshghodke Happiness program with @sheetalthakur #Vardaan @vikrantmassey @divyanshcjain @chestajain21 at art of living ashram banglore @artofliving. #MahaveerJain @mahaveerjainfilms #Pankuri"

Director Siddharth Anand and producer Mahaveer Jain have joined hands for the project White. As per a Pinkvilla report, "Vikrant Massey will be seen playing the part of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in this global thriller, scheduled to go on floors in July. The prep work is currently going on in full swing in Colombia, and the makers intend to bring in an international cast and crew from LA to depict the true story from the life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar."

Vikrant Massey will undergo a drastic transformation for playing the role. Vikrant Massey stunned millions of fans after he announced his "retirement" earlier this year. However, he clarified later that he intended to take a break, and not a permanent retirement. He was last seen in the film The Sabarmati Report.