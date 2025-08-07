Trump Donates Salary For White House Renovations, Says Only President To Do So

US President Donald Trump On Wednesday announced that he is the only president with the possible exception of George Washington to donate his paycheck to the renovations of the White House Historical Association.

"I am proud to be the only President (with the possible exception of the Late, Great George Washington) to donate my Salary," Trump wrote. "My first 'Paycheck' went to the White House Historical Association, as we make much needed renovations to the beautiful 'People's House.'"

He stated that "improvements and beautification" are underway at the White House at "levels not seen since its original creation."

Although former presidents John F. Kennedy and Herbert Hoover have also donated their salaries, Trump has falsely noted that he is the only president to do so.

The news comes after White House Press Secretary announced that Trump is helping to pay for the cost of White House State Ballroom, which is expected to cost approximately $200 million.

"For 150 years, presidents, administrations, and White House staff have longed for a large event space on the White House complex that can hold substantially more guests than currently allowed," Leavitt said at a news briefing.

"President Trump has expressed his commitment to solving this problem on behalf of future Administrations and the American people," she added.

According to the US federal law, the president earns a base salary of $400,000, with additional allowances such as $50,000 for expenses, $100,000 for travel and $19,000 for entertainment.

However, per Reuters, Trump had declared over $600 million in a financial disclosure in 2024. His earnings come from cryptocurrency, golf properties, licensing deals and other businesses. The publication estimated his assets to be worth at least $1.6 billion.

The White House Historical Association is a private, nonprofit organisation founded in 1961 by First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy with a mission to protect, preserve, and provide public access to the rich history of America's Executive Mansion.

Earlier, Trump had donated his salary in 2017 to the Department of Education to fund a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) camp for students. The White House had noted that the donation was in order for young Americans to prepare for future jobs and boost interest in STEM.

