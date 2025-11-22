Farah Khan Recalls Funny Incident When Husband Shirish Kunder Was Mistaken For Her Son: "I Was Overweight, He Just Laughed"

Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder married on December 9, 2004, following a four-year relationship. Recently, on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, the choreographer-filmmaker opened up about a hilarious moment from a family holiday when Shirish was mistaken for her son.

The conversation began with Farah revealing that she hadn't paid much attention to her looks until she turned 50.

She then recalled an incident with her husband, Shirish Kunder: "Once we had taken the kids on holiday, and I was literally overweight, and a lady came up. Shirish was there, and she said, 'Can I clean your room? Can you ask your son (Shirish) to leave?' And Shirish just laughed. He went and told the kids, 'They thought I was your brother.' So I realised that after 50, I had to look after myself, and it took me seven years to lose weight."

Farah mentioned that she had always been very slim, so she never paid much attention to her appearance. It was after her pregnancy that she gained weight, and her skin began to look dull.

She continued, "I didn't even go for a blow-dry because I used to work non-stop, sometimes doing day and night shifts together. But after I hit 50, I realised jab gaadi puraani ho jaati hai toh uska servicing zyada hota hai, toh usko garage mein bhejo﻿ (When the car gets old, it needs more servicing, so send it to the garage)."

"So now I visit a skin doctor and regularly take hair vitamins, because you have to. My kids were very young when I turned 50, so I thought they shouldn't feel like their grandmother had come to drop them at school. Kids also keep us young," she concluded.

Farah On Initial Challenges In Her Relationship With Shirish Kunder

Speaking about her relationship with Shirish, Farah shared that their early years together were far from easy due to their contrasting personalities.

"In the beginning, it was very challenging, and we used to have a lot of fights when I would force him to come out with me," she said.

Farah also revealed that public attention often focused more on her, given her higher profile, which sometimes made her husband uncomfortable.

"Not just the industry - the world is full of a******s, so they will always hone in on the person who is more successful at that point. They would only talk to me and ignore my husband, and I didn't like that, and he didn't either. So after a point, we came to an agreement that if he was uncomfortable coming out with a certain set of people, then he shouldn't. I want him to be happy and at peace," she explained.

