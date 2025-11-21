Farah Khan Opens Up About Her "Massive" YouTube Income: "Have Not Made So Much Money In My Entire Career"

Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan and her YouTube vlogs are immensely popular. So much so that her cook, Dilip, also became a familiar favourite after featuring in them. Recently, Farah opened up about her massive income from YouTube vlogging.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Soha Ali Khan on her podcast, Farah revealed how, after constant urging from her team, she agreed to start her YouTube channel - and she wanted it to be about food.

Speaking about the "massive earnings", Farah said, "In my entire career, maybe in a year, I have not made so much money, even though I have directed so many films and all."

She continued, "It's my channel, so no OTT platform or production house is telling me 'yeh toh kaatna hi padega', nor is any TV channel saying you can only bring this guest on, which I used to hate. The demarcation that this one is an A-lister and the other one is tacky - I used to hate that."

Farah Khan has already received her Silver Play Button.

When Farah Said She Began YouTube Vlogging To Send Her Three Kids To University

Farah Khan, who hasn't directed a film in 11 years since Happy New Year, opened up about her decision to become a content creator on YouTube.

She started posting videos in April 2024, beginning with cooking vlogs featuring her and her cook, Dilip, which quickly gained popularity and turned into a widely followed series attracting millions of subscribers. She now has almost three million subscribers on YouTube and 4.5 million followers on Instagram.

On an episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, the 60-year-old revealed what motivated her to start her YouTube journey.

"Even when my movie wasn't happening, when I wasn't directing, I said chal (come on), let me do YouTube, because I could see the skew. Also, I have three kids who are going to university next year, and that's bloody expensive. So I just said for a lark, let me start a show on YouTube - and that just clicked," she said, referring to her 17-year-old triplets Czar, Anya and Diva, whom she shares with filmmaker-husband Shirish Kunder.

Farah Khan, also known for directing films such as Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Tees Maar Khan, said she would love to keep working for as long as possible.

ALSO READ | Why Farah Khan Started Making YouTube Videos After Career Slump: 'It's Bloody Expensive'