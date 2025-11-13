Farah Khan Says Film Industry "Ignored" Her Husband Shirish Kunder At Parties: "The World Is Full Of As*****s"

Filmmaker Farah Khan, in a recent conversation with her close friend and tennis star Sania Mirza on the YouTube show Serving It Up With Sania, reflected on her tendency to speak her mind and how it has occasionally backfired.

What's Happening

Farah also discussed her marriage to filmmaker Shirish Kunder and the challenges they have faced over the years.

"Sometimes I do tend to offend some of my friends, and I am realising it as I grow older that I don't need to tell them the truth all the time. Some friends, especially the ones in films, are becoming a bit picky," she admitted.

Speaking about her relationship with Shirish, Farah shared that their early years together were far from easy due to their contrasting personalities.

"In the beginning, it was very challenging and we used to have a lot of fights when I would force him to come out with me," she said.

Farah also revealed that public attention often focused more on her, given her higher profile, which sometimes made her husband uncomfortable.

"Not just the industry, the world is full of a****s, so they will always hone in on the person who is more successful at that point, so they will only talk to me and ignore my husband, and I didn't like that, and he didn't either. So after a point, we came to an agreement that if you are uncomfortable coming out with this set of people, then don't come. I want him to be happy and at peace," she explained.

The choreographer-turned-director further shared why the couple prefers to maintain privacy in their relationship.

"We know we are secure in our marriage and we don't need to hold hands on the red carpet. Sometimes, I feel that the more people are holding hands on the red carpet, something is brewing," Farah added.

Background

Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder married on December 9, 2004, following a four-year relationship. Their wedding included three ceremonies - a registered marriage, a traditional South Indian Hindu wedding, and a nikaah.

The event saw the attendance of several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, who performed the kanyadaan during the Hindu ceremony. The couple welcomed triplets in 2008 through IVF.