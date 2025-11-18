Archana Puran Singh's Son Aaryamann Sethi Reveals Being "Pushed And Slapped" By Overenthusiastic Fans In Delhi

Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi and their son Aaryamann Sethi recently set off on a food trail across Delhi for their popular family vlog.

What began as a light-hearted outing through some of the capital's busiest neighbourhoods soon turned into an unexpectedly chaotic experience for Aaryamann.

Crowd Gathers As The Family Explores Delhi's Street Food

The trio travelled through Kamla Nagar, Bengali Market, and Greater Kailash to sample local favourites. At one point, Archana jokingly sent Aaryamann out of the car to gather information, quipping, "No one recognises you anyway."

But the tables turned rather quickly. As Archana and Parmeet stepped out towards a Kamla Nagar eatery, it was Aaryamann who was suddenly mobbed by fans.

Once back inside the car, he described the incident with a mix of disbelief and humour. He said people "really love Mumma and Papa, and they speak very gently with them," but he ended up getting "pushed and slapped" while fans scrambled for photos.

Frustrated yet amused, he added that people were even shoving him and demanding, "Get us a picture," prompting him to retort, "Now I won't get it for you."

More Attention And More Confusion

The chaotic energy followed them to their next stop. At the second restaurant, Aaryamann was instantly recognised by the shop owner, and before long, fans were approaching him for pictures, much to Archana's amusement. She teased him by asking the fans, "Did he pay you to get these pictures?"

One visitor accidentally called him "Ayushmaan" and asked why Aaryamann wasn't with the family that day, leaving the trio in giggles over the mix-up.

Despite the unexpected frenzy, the vlog captured the family's playful chemistry and their effortless connection with fans.

