<i>Sardaar Ji 3</i>: Diljit Dosanjh Shares A Glimpse Of 'Overwhelming Response From The Audience' In Pakistan

On Friday, June 27, 2025, Pakistan-based movie theatre Cinegold Plex shared a glimpse of packed theatres for Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3. After severe backlash for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, the film was released everywhere except India.

Despite the online flak, the film has found success in Pakistan. The horror comedy has reportedly gone Housefull in Pakistani cinemas, showcasing Diljit's enduring popularity across borders. He shared another post by Universal Cinemas today which was a glimpse of the audience enjoying the movie in Pakistan.

Instagram/Diljit Dosanjh

What's Happening

Despite being banned from a release in India, Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 has received immense success in Pakistan after its release on June 27, 2025.

Diljit Dosanjh shared a post by Universal Cinemas on Instagram, where a reel was posted of the overwhelming response of the audience towards Sardaar Ji 3.

The text in the video reads, "12 shows on ultra screens. The largest in the country. The overwhelming response from the audience for Sardaar Ji 3. Come and watch!"

The Controversy

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has been in the eye of storm for sharing screen space with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3. The film recently had an International release, skipping screenings in India in the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to deny certification to the film. As a result, the makers decided to skip the film's theatrical release in India altogether.

Diljit Dosanjh also reacted to the controversy in an interview with BBC Asian Network.

The actor said, "When this film was made, everything was fine. We shot it in February and things were okay back then. After that, a lot of big things happened that were beyond our control. So the producers decided that the film obviously won't be released in India now, so they'll release it overseas. The producers have invested a lot of money, and when the film was being made, nothing like this was happening."

He added, "They know there will be a loss because you're removing an entire territory. Even when I signed the film, everything was fine. Now the situation is not in our hands. So if the producers want to release it abroad, I support them."

In A Nutshell

Diljit Dosanjh shared a glimpse of the audience enjoying Sardaar Ji 3 in Pakistan's theatres. The film arrived in theatres on Friday but skipped its release in India amid the ongoing controversy.