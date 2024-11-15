22 Years Later, Halle Berry Wore Her Iconic 2002 Oscar Elie Saab Dress Once Again

Halle Berry, known for her roles in Monster's Ball, Catwoman, and others, became the first African-American woman to win an Oscar in 2002. For the historic moment, she ascended the stage in a breathtaking Elie Saab gown and looked simply stunning. 22 years later, she picked the same iconic gown as she walked the runway at the designer's biggest-ever historic showcase for the Lebanese couturier, 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab. The collection celebrated 45 years of Elie Saab's work, and hundreds of A-listers attended the event. However, it was the actress' look set against a carnivalesque backdrop in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that stirred Noughties nostalgia when she walked the runway wearing one of the most famous dresses in red carpet history. She looked glamorous in the dress that featured a constructed and sheer mesh bodice. Ornate floral embroidery on the bodice alongside a burgundy skirt cascading down perfectly, looked fabulous

When Halle took home an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for Monster's Ball at the 74th Academy Awards show in 2002, she kept her look absolutely subtle and let her achievements shine bright. She opted for minimal accessories and showed off her bob-cut messy hairstyle. 22 years later, the beautiful atelier creation still carries significant meaning for her, and proof of this is found in her confident appearance on the runway. This time, she complimented the archival throwback dress with a sheen makeup that included thin strokes of eyeliner, glossy nude lipstick, and tons of highlighter and bronzer on her T-zone. For hair, she opted for a top-bun hairstyle neatly combed backwards. A pair of diamond stud earrings rounded off her glamour.

For another look at the event, Halle wore a pristine white body-hugging dress that accentuated her figure completely. The exquisite piece featured silver embellishments all over it. The sleeveless piece had a halter neckline and a floor-touching flowy length. A uniquely designed pair of earrings with dewy sheen makeup that included defined brows, mascara-laden eyes, glossy lips, and bold eyes added an oomph factor to her overall look. For hair, she opted for the same top-knotted bun hairstyle.

