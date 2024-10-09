Neha Sharma And Aisha Sharma Injected Red Carpet Style With A Dose Of Edgy Ebony

At last night's Elle Beauty Awards 2024, the focus was on the beauty brands vying for the coveted trophies of the night. But thanks to their own personal beauty quotient, there was one duo who made sure to steal a bit of that spotlight for themselves. We're talking about Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma. Amongst the stars on the red carpet, which included Sharvari, Kajol and Disha Patani, it was this stellar sister duo who stood out with their edgy outfits in black and red.

(Also Read: Aisha Sharma And Neha Sharma Are "Living The Island Dream" In Their Black And White Swimsuits)

At the event, both Aisha and Neha picked black as their choice for the night, with the younger sister opting for a pop of red that happened to match the palette of the carpet. Neha was the more muted of the lot; she wore a little black dress which had a ruched bodice and a square neckline with long bell sleeves. The only pop of colour came from the teal purse in her hand as even her strap heels were transparent. She completed the look with flushed makeup, hoop earrings and her hair left loose.

Aisha on the other hand, chose a pantsuit with an athleisure touch. Her black oversized blazer was left open and paired with baggy pants suspended to her waist with straps. Beneath, she layered with a red bodysuit that had a bodycon fit, a sweetheart neckline and scooped cutout. Matching her big sister, Aisha too went for a bronze-tinted makeup look with her curls left loose.

It was double, not the trouble, but the fashion choices when Aisha Sharma and Neha Sharma walked on this red carpet.

(Also Read: Neha And Aisha Sharma Are “Sundaying The Right Way” Twinning In All-Black Ensembles)