Cannes 2024: Eva Longoria Looked Like A Glittering Goddess On The Cannes Red Carpet In A Backless Elie Saab Gown

Eva Looked Like A Glittering Goddess On The Red Carpet In A Backless Gown

Eva Longoria is no stranger to making impeccable sartorial statements on the red carpet. It was yet again the same as she arrived on the Cannes 2024 red carpet looking like a glittering goddess. The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is in full swing and indeed, the Hollywood celebrity served a dose of fashion. Eva's red carpet look came in a beautiful Elie Saab number. From the plunging halter neckline to backless details, her look was a solid ten on the style meter. The body-hugging number came with a long train at the back that elevated the look. With open tresses and classic glam, Eva rounded off her beauty look gorgeously. The diamond necklace was a perfect pairing for the look.

Eva Longoria's fashion basics are quite clear and sorted. Every time the actress makes an appearance, it is indeed a stylish one. Previously, the actress gave party dressing a sophisticated spin in a stunning figure-grazing number. Eva opted for a prominent red hue to make heads turn. She looked stunning in a strapless bodycon dress that served monochrome magic at its best. Tied tresses and fresh glam were a perfect choice to complete her style. She notched up the look minimally with a sleek necklace.

Eva Longoria continues her style streak on the Cannes 2024 red carpet