Eva Longoria Makes Spring 2024 In Paris Look Fantastic In A Sheer Olive Bodycon Dress

Eva Longoria Makes Spring In Paris Look Fantastic In A Sheer Olive Dress

The ability to make a style statement in a simplistic fashion choice is unknown to most. They require bursts of embellishment or heavy-handed embroidery to capture prime real estate on the fashion pages. Not everyone can don an outfit that's effortlessly chic and still steal the show. Eva Longoria is definitely not everyone, though. The Hollywood star is currently in Paris, the "city of love", where she is entering the season of spring 2024 most stylishly. In her latest photo on Instagram, the multi-hyphenate is seen posing on a balcony. She wore a long sleeve sheer dress in a muted olive shade that fit her like a glove. With seams running down its length, the dress was styled in place with a tan belt around her waist. Accessories included a gold ring and tan purse. Matching the tones of the outfit, Eva wore her caramel-hued locks in large curls. Her makeup was bronze toned, especially dusting her cheeks and sealed with a nude lip.

When she arrived in France, she showed us that she meant business in the only way she knew how. Eva wore a black satin ribbed corset with a matching pair of high waist trousers and layered it with an oversized blazer on top. Glints of sparkle were visible through her choker necklace, rings and draped earrings while her tousled curls added that breezy feel to the look.

Eva Longoria is making Paris even more fashionable with her style files.

