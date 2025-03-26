Eva Longoria's Button-Down Black Dress Is Nothing Like Your Regular LBD

From making heads turn at the Cannes red carpet to making heads turn at every event she makes at appearance at, Eva Lonforia has mastered her fashion game.

The actress can look like a million bucks in all kinds of silhouettes.

In her latest look, Eva Longoria redefined the classic black style in a striking number. You will forget all about the LBD as you bookmark Eva Longoria's latest style. Take cues from the actress to redefine your party dressing game.

She slipped into a button-down black dress that featured a deep neckline and had a shirt style look. Paired with a bikini top underneath, Eva's hot take on black dress was only dishing out notes. The body-hugging pattern added an extra edge to her style. She nailed the beauty department too with her dewy glam paired with coral cheeks and glossy nude lips. Wavy tresses were perfect to round off her style.

