Eva Longoria's Works On Her Glutes With Her Latest Power-Packed Workout

Eva Longoria's fitness routine is deeply rooted with a holistic approach.

From maintaining a healthy lifestyle to inculcating multiple workout formats to her fitness circuit, Eva Longoria has truly aced the game.

The actress yet again served us with the right kind of fitness inspiration with her latest video. The actress was seen performing an array of exercises at the gym. She started off with a Tyra band workout that is not just a great way to warm up but also strengthens the leg muscles. The lateral band walk helps to build stronger glutes and improves posture.

Then she did step-up using a box. She made the workout challenging for herself by holding a dumbbell in one hand as she performed the drill. This intense workout straight up works on the glutes, adductors, hamstrings, quadriceps, core and calves.

Next, she did a barbell hip thrust which is another way to work on your glutes. It is a great way to strengthen hamstrings and improve hip mobility.

She then moved to a variation of box dips that work on multiple muscles. She used a resistance band to intensity her workout. This exercise helps to improve flexibility and effectively works on several upper body muscles.

