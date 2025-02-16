Advertisement

Eva Longoria In A Chic Red Swim Set Gives Beach Style An Upgrade

Eva Longoria's chic red swim set makes beach style look so chic

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Eva Longoria In A Chic Red Swim Set Gives Beach Style An Upgrade
Eva Longoria In A Chic Red Swim Set Gives Beach Style An Upgrade

Eva Longoria's tropical wardrobe is worth taking notes from.

Hollywood actress' latest story on Instagram gave us a glimpse of her vacay diaries. 

Also Read: Eva Longoria Swapped Red For A Navy Blue Swimset On Her Christmas Break

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Eva Longoria raised the temperature in a chic red bikini. She picked a solid-coloured number to level up her beach diaries. She picked a square neckline bikini bralette paired with matching bikini bottoms. Her monotone style looked perfect to add a pop of colour to her holiday style. With minimal makeup and tied tresses, Eva's chic style in red was only meant to impress.

Never a dull day when Eva Longoria decides to dress up in her chic beachwear. Previously, she made her pool day look super stylish in a navy blue string bikini and matching bottoms with tie-up straps on either side. She ditched any makeup to let her bare face shine. With a pair of shades and open straight tresses, her chic look was complete. 

Also Read: Like Eva Longoria, Who Revelled In The Christmas Spirit, 5 London Locations With The Best Christmas Decor

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Eva Longoria, Eva Longoria Style, Eva Longoria Fashion, Eva Longoria Bikini
NDTV News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now