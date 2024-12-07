Like Eva Longoria, Who Revelled In The Christmas Spirit, 5 London Locations With The Best Christmas

Eva Longoria has tapped into the festive spirit and her Instagram Stories serve as clear proof. After making heads turn at the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, she flew to London. In her latest social media entry, Eva offered fans a glimpse into the ornate Christmas decorations at Rosewood London, a luxurious 5-star hotel in the UK. The video showed Eva's son Santiago Enrique Bastón walking towards a giant Christmas tree. It was decorated with multi-coloured flash balls and pine cones. Yellow fairy lights were wrapped all over the tree, twinkling even in the daylight. A few more pine cones lay at the foot, coupled with two small-sized Christmas trees on either side. Intrigued by the mesmerising decor, the kid touched the ornaments and admired the beautiful presentation.

Christmas decor in London has a charm of its own. Here are the top 5 spots in the city that will give off the perfect holiday season vibe:

Covent Garden

The standout feature of the Convent Garden is the 60-foot-tall Christmas tree adorned with countless sparkling lights. With its quaint winter market, stunning mistletoe chandeliers and an illuminated red sleigh, the garden indeed comes alive during Christmas. Travellers can enjoy festive pop-ups, mulled wine and street performances.

Oxford and Regent Street

The West End gets its winter sparkle with Regent Street Christmas lights. Different types of lights dominate the region painting the region with golden hues. Oxford Street complements Regent Street's charm and flavour with its vibrant starry light features. Do take note of the window decor in shops like Selfridges.

Leicester Square

Massive lit-up stars are strung throughout the local streets of Leicester Square capturing the true essence of Christmas. Do witness the thrilling La Clique show in the Spiegeltent or shop alluring wooden chalets for yourself or to give presents.

Annabel's

Annabel's lavish Christmas decorations dazzle Berkeley Square. As part of The Caring Family Foundation's Food From The Heart charitable project, this year's festive facade showcases a gigantic golden peacock inside a stunning snow globe.

Elizabeth Street

The cafes and boutiques on Elizabeth Street welcome you with elegant Christmas décor. Do visit Peggy Porschen, whose pastel-hued storefront exhibits wreaths and cupcakes with Christmas themes.

