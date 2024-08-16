Eva Longoria's Hot Take On A Little Black Dress Was Served In A Rosette Bodycon Number

Eva's Hot Take On A Little Black Dress Was Served In A Rosette Number

While sticking to fashion, basics work every time. Recently for the cover shoot of Marie Claire magazine, Eva Longoria delivered ultimate glam in an array of looks. While classic styles were a fail-proof option, her trendy picks ruled our hearts. She took over the fashion sphere with her latest shoot. For her first look, the actress redefined the rosette trend in the most stunning way. While it looked elegant, the details were too good to be missed. She slipped into a black strapless bodycon number that came with two gold-toned metal rosette details on the chest. She let her outfit do all the talking as she kept it super minimal with dainty jewellery, a back bun and matte makeup.

Also Read: From Cutout Dresses To Printed Pantsuits, Eva Longoria Brings The Heat In Her Latest Photoshoot

Trust Eva to ace the rosettes trend like never before. In another look, she slipped into a beautiful red and white bodycon dress that came with white rosette applique over it. The oomph-oozing plunging neckline elevated the look in no time. She paired the OOTD with dainty jewellery to keep it minimal.

For another look, the actress aced boss lady vibe in an all-black look. She turned to a black pantsuit to make business chic look even better. She paired a sheer top with black blazer and pants to complete the look. Her back bun and matte makeup was the perfect choice to seal the beauty deal.

Next up, she redefined party dressing in the most sophisticated way. She slipped into a beautiful fringe bodycon midi dress that came with a figure-grazing fit. The strapless pattern was perfectly complemented with a stunning necklace. Her tied bun and dainty earrings were an elegant approach to complete the look.

Also Read: All Eva Longoria Needed To Turn Heads Was A Sheer Sparkling Yanina Couture Dress