From Cutout Dresses To Printed Pantsuits, Eva Longoria Brings The Heat In Her Latest Photoshoot

From Dresses To Pantsuits, Eva Brings The Heat In Her Latest Photoshoot

Eva Longoria is ageing backwards it seems. At 49, the Desperate Housewives alum is making waves in the fashion industry with her impeccable style. Now, the actress has fronted the cover of DuJour Magazine, teasing viewers with her upcoming series Land of Women. The announcement also came with Eva treating her fanbase to a slew of sensational looks. In her first entry, the actress slipped into a risque bodycon gown in black. The full-sleeved number was a bold choice for its abstract chest cutouts, revealing her decolletage and mid-riff. Straps adorned with silver sequin elements ran across the bodice, adding an extra edge to her OOTD. Stone-encrusted dual rings and hoop earrings served the right amount of dazzle. Matte makeup and short tresses left open in waves sealed her fashionable outing.

Eva Longoria's next outfit was another figure-hugging wonder from Tom Ford. Dark brown in the shade, the mesh ensemble featured ruched details throughout, adding dimension to her slender frame. The side slit extending to her thighs contributed to the risque factor. A light brown leather jacket from Coach hung casually over her shoulders. A Bvlgari-crafted diamond necklace was enough to create the ideal shimmer.

On another page of her photoshoot diaries, Eva Longoria made a corpcore case in a textured grey pantsuit. Lapel collars and a deep scoop neckline formed the sleeveless waistcoat. A single breast pocket and buttoned feature, coupled with a cropped hem elevated the boardroom aesthetics. Eva rounded off her boss-babe avatar with matching trousers. Floral-adorned jewel danglers were the perfect accessory pick.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@evalongoria

In another corpcore rendition, the actress picked out a pantsuit silhouette again. This time, it was a loose-fitted black blazer and identical oversized pants featuring white pinstripes. Subtle white embroidery on the collars and metallic buttons on the sleeves screamed chic from a mile away. A chunky silver choker amped her look further.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@evalongoria

Eva Longoria's style quotient is only getting stronger and age has nothing to do with it.

