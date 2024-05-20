Cannes 2024: All Eva Longoria Needed To Turn Heads Was A Sheer Sparkling Yanina Couture Dress

Cannes 2024: All Eva Longoria Needed To Turn Heads Was A Sparkling Sheer Dress

Currently, the 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024 is where fashion is at its most captivating. From Indian celebrities making their debut to international stars doing the rounds to promote their movies, no one is missing this opportunity to turn heads with their style files. That's definitely true for Eva Longoria. A Cannes red carpet regular for years now, the star attended the Global Gift Foundation gala looking like an absolute dream. Eva wore a naked dress that was custom designed by Yanina Couture to the event. The nude toned sheer fabric covered the length of her body as well as her arms and led to a short train, also in the translucent fabric. It featured heavy silver petal patterned embellishment over her body with a broad border of the same pattern while she wore skin-toned inner wear beneath the dress. Keeping all the attention on the dress, she pinned her hair in an updo and completed the look with sparkling jewellery and neutral makeup.

For one of her many red carpet appearances at Cannes 2024, Eva matched the blue hues of the Mediterranean sea behind her in a pastel dress. The unique dress included a bralette-style designed with a cutout over the torso and a high slit over the side that reached her waist. The narrow crystal-studded straps came with net-like detailing over her hips and a branch accent of the same fabric extending over her shoulder. She finished the outfit with a tousled ponytail and platform heels.

Also part of Eva's Cannes 2024 repertoire was this sparkly style moment. She wore a gleaming silver embellished gown that came in a classic strapless bodycon silhouette. A choker necklace and black stole completed the look.

The multi-hyphenate made sure we sat up and took notice with her very first look on the Cannes 2024 red carpet itself. She looked spectacular in a silver embellished Elie Saab gown that featured a halter neckline that plunged until her torso. The backless dress was worn with a gleaming necklace and her hair in waves.

The Cannes red carpet style is child's play when you're as seasoned at it as Eva Longoria.

