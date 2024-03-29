In 2005, Eva Longoria Made Her Cannes Red Carpet Debut In A $40 Gold Knit Gown

In 2005, Eva Longoria Made Her Cannes Debut In A $40 Gold Knit Gown

Eva Longoria is the kind of woman who can look fabulous even on a budget. Don't believe us? Then check out her latest Instagram post. The Desperate Housewives actress admitted to wearing a “$40 dress” on her debut Cannes red carpet appearance in 2005. But when someone is as confident and gorgeous as Eva, the focal point becomes “not the dress, but the woman who wears it.” She slipped into a sequin gold knit gown, which featured thin straps and a plunging neckline. The slinky ensemble fit her like a glove, cascading down in length. Delivering the oomph was the drawstring backless design with an exquisite crochet pattern at the hem behind. Matching the outfit's colour were her gold bangles. A latte makeup including nude lips, contoured cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, and short hair sealed her chic avatar.

At the recent 96th Oscars, the diva was a vision to behold in an off-shoulder black gown by Tamara Ralph. The structured, geometric shoulders, curved upwards adding a fierce dimension to her look. Cinched at her waist, the classy silhouette plunged into a small floor-sweeping train. A delicate diamond choker, a statement ring, and studs added the right amount of dazzle. A bronzed minimal-glam makeover and poker-straight long hair gave the finishing touches.

For the Gold for the Governors Awards, Eva Longoria reminded us of her debut red carpet appearance again. Looking like an award statuette herself, she plucked out a shimmery gold column gown, crafted with perfection by Sophie Couture. Doused with Swarovski crystals, the slinky halter-neck ensemble formed a white crystal-embellished faux necklace. As if that was not enough, the back featured an elongated and narrow strip cascading down the middle, creating a dual cutout effect. Complementing her sparkling number was her double-braided hairdo and minimal gold accessories. For makeup, Eva took the all-glam route and delivered a work of art.

Eva Longoria's style streaks are a treat to watch.

