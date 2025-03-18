Advertisement

With Her Abs On Display, Eva Longoria Looks Chic In A White Cutout Dress

Eva Longoria in a chic white cutout dress looks like the chicest birthday girl

Eva Longoria's chic style game is only meant to impress. 

Her cutout number are meant for the books and her recent one is worth bookmarking. 

Her birthday girl style was right on point in an all-white look that seemed perfect to up her party dressing game. She posted an array of pictures and wrote, "Grateful to have begun celebrating my birthday (as it will be a month long) I felt so loved! Thank you to everyone who wished me a happy birthday! Ready for this new decade."

She looked like a million bucks in a chic white number that came with the most daring cutout details. Her birthday girl fashion game only inspired us to take notes. She opted for a white maxi dress that featured knotted details and a plunging neckline. The bold cutout on the torso was perfect to add all the extra edge to her style. The figure-grazing pattern was enough to raise the temperature. 

With her classic glam including glossy lips, wispy lashes and open tresses, Eva's look was right on point. 

