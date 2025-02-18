Eva Longoria's "Rich Girl Hair" Is The Chicest On The Beauty Radar

Beauty trends come and go, however, some are meant to stay.

Eva Longoria's "rich girl hair" is one of those trends that never gets old to ace.

In her latest post, the actress was seen nailing the "rich girl hair" trend like a total pro. Eva Longoria's beauty game is equally stunning as her fashion trajectory. Her latest luxe looks seems just the look that we wish to bookmark for upcoming summers. Her effortless and chic style was all about soft textured waves in a beautiful brown-toned colour. The middle-parted hair perfectly suited her face and the look went perfectly with her nude makeup glam.

Previously, the actress served beauty goal with her chic nude makeup that simply was meant to impress. She paired her minimal all-white power-dressing look with nude glam that featured a matte base paired with matte nude lips, kohl-rimmed eyes and wispy lashes. Her well-contoured cheeks added definition to her overall look.

