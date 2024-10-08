Eva Longoria Stole The Stars From The Sky In Her Sparkling Silver Oscar De La Renta Gown

Eva Longoria's appearances often make fashion headlines and for all the right reasons. The actress once again turned heads with her stunning avatar at the 12th Global Gift Gala in Paris. For the event, she picked out an exquisite silver sequin gown from Oscar de la Renta. The see-through off-shoulder piece featured a leaf-like pattern along the neckline with a special cutout. Lace details and a cinched waist accentuated her curves and made her look like a queen. She accessorised the artistic dress with a sleek diamond necklace, a diamond-encrusted bangle and a couple of chunky diamond rings from APM Monaco. Eva's strap silver Aquazzura sandals added stars to her glittery look. In terms of makeup, she went with a highlighted base, blushed cheeks, defined brows, shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyes and glossy lips. A middle-parted pin-straight hairdo added an extra dose of oomph.

Eva Longoria keeps serving major style goals with her red carpet appearances. She arrived at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, adding glitter to the event. The diva wore a beautiful Elie Saab number, which featured a plunging halter neckline, backless details and a long train at the back. Open tresses and classic glam rounded off Eva's makeup game. A diamond necklace delivered the perfect dazzle.

On another page of her style files, Eva Longoria left us taking notes in a figure-grazing number. She slipped into a red-hued strapless bodycon dress that served monochrome magic at its best. Tied tresses and a fresh glam glow took her charming avatar a notch higher. A minimally sleek necklace was the perfect jewellery move.

We are simply obsessed with Eva Longoria's latest look at the Global Gift Gala.

