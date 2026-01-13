Hema Malini Says She Will Watch Dharmendra's Last Film <i>Ikkis</i> "When The Wounds Start Healing"

Ikkis marks Dharmendra's final film. It was released in theatres on January 1. Recently, in an interview with a media portal, Hema Malini was asked whether she has watched Ikkis yet. She said she hasn't found the courage to do so.

What Hema Malini Said

Talking to SCREEN, Hema Malini said, "I came to Mathura when it was released. I have to do my work here. Also, I can't see it now, it will be too overwhelming. That's what my daughters are also saying. Maybe I will watch it later when the wounds start healing."

In the interview, Hema Malini addressed the rumours about a family rift that started when two separate prayer meetings were held for Dharmendra - one organised by Sunny Deol and the other by her.

She said, "It has always been very nice and cordial. Even today it is very nice. I don't know why people think something is wrong with us. It is because people want gossip. Why should I answer them? Is it necessary for me to give an explanation? Why should I? It's my life. My personal life, our personal life. We are absolutely happy and very close to each other. That's it. I don't have anything more to say about this. I don't know what stories people are making up. So sad that people use other's grief to write a few articles. That is why I don't answer (such speculation),"

Dharmendra died on November 24 at the age of 89. Hema Malini wrote a heartwarming note remembering him. She started her post with, "Dharam ji. He was many things to me. Loving husband, adoring father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, friend, philosopher, guide, poet, my 'go-to' person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad."

She added, "He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them. As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon, unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever." Take a look at the full post here:

Talking about Ikkis, the film was helmed by Sriram Raghavan. Agastya Nanda played Arun, the son of Dharmendra's character, Brigadier M. L. Khetarpal. It also starred Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, Sikandar Kher, and Vivaan Shah.



