Man Divorces Wife After She Refuses To Quit Job For Mother-In-Law, Viral Post Sparks Debate

A viral social media post has sparked a heated debate about marriage and responsibility, with users discussing the gender roles in the Indian family set-up. In a post on X, a user shared a story of a tech couple who were school sweethearts and built a successful life together. However, they allegedly ended their marriage after the wife refused to quit her high-paying job to care for her mother-in-law.

The couple, whose identities were not revealed, are engineers. They had two children and financial security - a seemingly perfect life.

The post also highlighted the wife's career journey through pregnancies. Calling her a hard-working person, the user wrote, "Except for post pregnancy 6 months, she never took break. She went to office till 9th month. She is really really hardworking. She feels really happy working for her kids and husband."

"The girl changed company after second pregnancy break, and she learned some new tech, changed field, and now making more than the guy."

However, when the mother-in-law fell ill, the husband expected his wife to leave her job and become a full-time caregiver. And what the wife decided for herself has become a matter of discussion on social media.

See the post here:

A childhood friend fell in love with this guy when we were in +2. They continued that relationship in BTech joined in Tech Mahindra together, changed companies, got married, have two kids. Bought a home with their own money, living a life that is a dream for most of us.



The girl… — బాపు బొమ్మ (@BapuBommaSpeaks) February 8, 2026

"When things doesn't go their way, they started emotionally abusing her in various ways," the post added. "Finally she is done with him, and moved to her parents' home, with kids and TOLD HIM IF HIS MOTHER WANTS TO COME OVER SHE CAN COME AND STAY WITH HER PARENTS AS LONG AS SHE WANTS."

"But that guy sent legal notice threatening divorce. Finally she filed divorce."

The couple eventually divorced, as per the claims made by the user.

"In a misogynistic system, no matter how hard a woman works, how much she earns, or how much she loves and how much she sacrifices, she is treated as worthless the moment she refuses to give up her autonomy," the user concluded.

Social Media Reaction

The post reached over 105,200 users, and more than 2,300 liked the post. In the comment section, many social media users are backing the wife's decision.

"The real question should be - Will the husband quit his job out of the blue to take care of her mother if she makes this sacrifice now? My best guess - Big NO," one user wrote.

"If they have money, they can hire caretakers 24/7. So many ppl do that. It's not about the solution. It's the fact that she started earning more than him," another user weighed in.

"Parents of both partners must not interfere in their children's marriage. Let them navigate their lives!" a third user suggested.