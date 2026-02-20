"Fools And Lapdogs": Trump's All-Out Attack On Judges After Tariffs Order

Speaking at the White House after the Supreme Court ruled his global tariffs illegal, US President Donald Trump said that the ruling was "deeply disappointing". He attacked the justices involved in the ruling and said that he was "ashamed" of "certain members of the court for not having the courage to do what's right for our country".

"They're just being fools and lap dogs for the RINOs and the radical left Democrats," Trump said of the high court majority in an afternoon press briefing, referring to "Republicans in Name Only." "They're very unpatriotic and disloyal to our Constitution."

He then thanked and congratulated justices Thomas, Alito and Kavanaugh, who dissented, for their "strength and wisdom".

The Republican leader in his speech also accused the Supreme Court of being "swayed by foreign interests".

"I won by millions of votes... but these people are obnoxious, ignorant and loud. And I think certain justices are afraid of that, they don't want to do the right thing", he said.

Tariffs Will Be Back

However, he said that the Supreme Court ruling did not overrule tariffs in itself, but just a specific use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act that did not provide him with powers to impose the tariffs.

Trump announced that in an effort to "protect" America, he will charge more under the other statutes. He said that he is signing an executive order to impose a 10 per cent global tariff under the Section 122, created by the 1974 Trade Act.

Two Supreme Court justices nominated by Trump in his first term, ruled against him in the case.