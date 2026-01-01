In Trump Speech, Alternative Tariff Routes, Praise For Judges Who Dissented

US President Donald Trump made his first public remarks after the Supreme Court dealt a major blow to his economic policy on Friday, ruling that he had exceeded his authority when he imposed tariffs on nearly every US trading partner.
Here are the US President Donald Trump's top quotes:
- "The Supreme Court's ruling on tariffs is deeply disappointing. And I'm ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed for not having the courage to do what's right for our country," Trump said in his first remarks after the ruling.
- Hinting that the tariff war might not be over, Trump said, "Today I will sign an order to impose a 10% global tariff under Section 122, over and above our normal tariffs already being charged, and we're also initiating several Section 301 and other investigations to protect our country from unfair trading practices of other countries and companies."
- Trump stated that "other alternatives will now be used to replace the ones that the court incorrectly rejected." "We have alternatives. Could be more money. We'll take in more money, and we'll be a lot stronger for it," Trump said.
- Trump was asked if the billions of dollars in tariff revenue the US has taken will have to be refunded. "It wasn't discussed. “What happens to all the money that we took in? It wasn't discussed. Wouldn't you think they would have put one sentence in there saying that keep the money or don't keep the money. I guess it has to get litigated for the next few years," he said.
- Taking aim at justices who ruled against him in the tariffs case, Trump said, “They're just being fools and lapdogs for the rhinos and the radical left Democrats and not that they should have anything at all to do with it. .They're very unpatriotic and disloyal to our Constitution.”
- Thanking the judges who dissented, the US President said, “I'd like to thank and congratulate justices Thomas, Alito and Kavanaugh for their strength and wisdom and love of our country … very proud of those justices.”
- Trump said foreign countries are celebrating the ruling, but it won't last long. "Foreign countries that have been ripping us off for years are ecstatic. They're so happy, and they're dancing in the streets, but they won't be dancing for long, that I can assure you," he said.
- The US President said that the Supreme Court was "swayed by foreign interests and a political movement that is far smaller than people would ever think."
On his relationship with India, Trump said, "I think my relationship with India is fantastic, and we're doing trade with India. My relationship with Prime Minister Modi is, I would say, great."
Trump was asked whether the Supreme Court judges who ruled against him are still invited to his State of the Union address next week, where he is expected to lay out his plans for the year to come. He replied that three justices who voted in favour of his tariffs are "happily invited", and the rest are "barely invited". "Honestly, I couldn't care less if they come," he added.
