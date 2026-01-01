How Canada, EU Reacted To US Supreme Court Ruling On Trump's Tariffs

The US Supreme Court on Friday struck down the sweeping tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, ruling that he exceeded his authority while issuing them.

In its decision, the court said that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a 1977 statute, which grants the president authority to regulate or prohibit certain international transactions during a national emergency, does not authorise the president to impose the tariffs.

Several countries reacted immediately to the ruling, with the governments closely following the developments and impacts on global trade.

Canada

Canada's International Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc said the US Supreme Court ruling affirms that the levies were "unjustified".

LeBlanc said that the tariffs causing the most pain in Canada, sector-specific measures affecting the steel, aluminium, and auto industries, remained in force despite the ruling and promised that Ottawa would work with Washington to "create growth and opportunities on both sides of the border."

European Union

The EU said it was closely analysing the developments following the judgment. "We take note of the ruling... and are analysing it carefully. We remain in close contact with the US administration as we seek clarity on the steps they intend to take in response to this ruling," said EU trade spokesman Olof Gill.

"Businesses on both sides of the Atlantic depend on stability and predictability in the trading relationship," he added.

Mexico

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said her administration would fully review the court's decision before commenting, adding that the ruling mirrors a long-standing argument of hers: the physical reality of North American integration is more powerful than temporary protectionist policies.

"Not only are we the largest exporter to the United States, but we are also the largest buyer of US products. What that shows is that beyond a particular policy of greater protectionism, it is very important for both the countries to maintain the trade agreement," Sheinbaum said during her daily morning conference.

United Kingdom

A government spokesperson said the UK will work with the US over the impact of the tariffs ruling.