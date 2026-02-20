'US Not At War With Every Nation In The World': US Supreme Court On Trump Tariffs

In a major setback for President Donald Trump, the US Supreme Court has ruled that he overstepped his legal authority by imposing sweeping tariffs on virtually all US trading partners using emergency economic powers.

Here are the Supreme Court's top quotes: The president asserts the extraordinary power to unilaterally impose tariffs of unlimited amount, duration, and scope. In light of the breadth, history, and constitutional context of that asserted authority, he must identify clear congressional authorisation to exercise it. The Government thus concedes, as it must, that the President enjoys no inherent authority to impose tariffs during peacetime. And it does not defend the challenged tariffs as an exercise of the President's warmaking powers. The United States, after all, is not at war with every nation in the world. The challenged tariffs “are unbounded in scope, amount, and duration." When Congress grants the power to impose tariffs, it does so clearly and with careful constraints. It did neither here.



