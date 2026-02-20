"Disgrace": Trump Slams Supreme Court Order Striking Down Tariffs

US President Donald Trump has reacted after the Supreme Court struck down his global tariffs and called it a "disgrace" during a meeting with state governors. The ruling handed the Republican leader a significant loss on an issue important to his economic agenda.

In a 6-3 vote, the judges found that the 1977 law known as the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not authorise the imposition of duties.

Trump has long relied on tariffs as a lever for diplomatic pressure and negotiations, he made unprecedented use of emergency economic powers in his second term to slap new duties on virtually all US trading partners.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who served during Trump's first term, cheered the ruling and wrote on social media, "American families and American businesses pay American tariffs - not foreign countries. With this decision, American families and businesses can breathe a sigh of relief."