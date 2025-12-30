"Dear Indians, Stop Behaving Like This": Man Calls Out Tourists For Littering Kerala Beach

Social media influencer Sachin K Dhir has sparked an important conversation online after sharing a video highlighting the growing litter problem at Kerala's popular Varkala Cliff Beach. In his post, Sachin expressed shock and disappointment at the amount of trash left behind by visitors, both on the beach and along the scenic cliffside.

"We Indians have now started to ruin our beautiful Varkala Cliff Beach," he wrote, adding that he hadn't expected to see such high levels of garbage in a place known for its natural beauty. His video shows plastic waste, food wrappers, and other litter scattered across the area.

Questioning the lack of civic responsibility, Sachin asked, "What is wrong with us? Why is it so hard to understand that throwing trash ruins our mother nature?" He emphasised that people travel to such locations to relax and enjoy nature, only to leave behind damage that harms the very environment they admire.

Through his video, he called out this careless behaviour, urging fellow Indians to be more conscious and respectful towards public spaces. "Is there any shame or civic sense left?" he asked in frustration.

Sachin's video quickly gained traction online, drawing support from users who echoed his concerns and called for better awareness, stricter enforcement of cleanliness rules, and more responsible tourism.

A user shared his disappointment, saying I've been visiting Varkala for the past five years and always considered it one of the best beaches in India, but were shocked by the decline during their recent trip - blaming it largely on overtourism, particularly by domestic visitors.

Another commenter pointed out that maintaining cleanliness and safety is a shared responsibility. While tourists should act responsibly, they argued that local authorities, who earn revenue from tourism, are equally accountable for providing proper facilities and ensuring safety measures - something clearly lacking, especially when compared to international destinations.